Tyler Stone Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 16,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $90.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Read Our Latest Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.