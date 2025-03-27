Tyler Stone Wealth Management Buys 983 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,559,000. Aviso Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 12,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 47,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,606,317.50. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,000 shares of company stock worth $27,334,060. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 4.8 %

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $179.27 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $842.92 billion, a PE ratio of 146.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.