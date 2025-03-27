Tyler Stone Wealth Management Buys 159 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 29.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 21.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 102,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,979,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Amgen by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.4 %

AMGN stock opened at $305.71 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.66 and a 200 day moving average of $298.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,228.70. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total transaction of $7,679,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,240,533.68. This trade represents a 40.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

