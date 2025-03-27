TrueMark Investments LLC Sells 4,604 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

TrueMark Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,030,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,924,000 after acquiring an additional 566,595 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,377,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 39.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,517,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,300,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,446,000 after buying an additional 51,810 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,499,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after buying an additional 492,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.65. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 75,324 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $278,698.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 883,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,429.30. This trade represents a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 16,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $73,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,955.30. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,152 shares of company stock worth $1,991,157. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLAY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

