TrueMark Investments LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:FACTU)

TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:FACTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit during the fourth quarter worth $9,737,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 4th quarter worth $10,594,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 4th quarter worth $1,497,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 4th quarter worth $2,994,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,041,000.

NASDAQ FACTU opened at $10.10 on Thursday. FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05.

We are a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

