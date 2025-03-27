TrueMark Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

TrueMark Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $133.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.48. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $134.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

