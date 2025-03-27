Troy L. Rohrbaugh Sells 25,000 Shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJB opened at $32.79 on Thursday. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.4752 dividend. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 ( NYSEARCA:AMJB Free Report ) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 accounts for 1.4% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

