Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Short Interest Down 82.2% in March

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the February 28th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

TTBXF stock remained flat at $2.07 during trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

