Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Short Interest Down 82.2% in March

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the February 28th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance
TTBXF stock remained flat at $2.07 during trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.
Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile
