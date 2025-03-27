TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35), Zacks reports. TriSalus Life Sciences updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

TriSalus Life Sciences Trading Down 1.8 %

TriSalus Life Sciences stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Get TriSalus Life Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other TriSalus Life Sciences news, insider Sean Murphy purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $79,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 182,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,306.92. This trade represents a 8.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Emmett Young purchased 24,000 shares of TriSalus Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,600. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 54,856 shares of company stock valued at $294,608 over the last quarter. 32.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TLSI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TriSalus Life Sciences

About TriSalus Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.