Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tribal Group (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 4.70 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tribal Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.20%.

Tribal Group Stock Down 6.0 %

Tribal Group stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 37.60 ($0.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,641. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. Tribal Group has a 12 month low of GBX 34.52 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 64 ($0.82). The company has a market capitalization of £83.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Tribal Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a GBX 0.65 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Tribal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.00%.

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc is a pioneering world-leader of education software and services. Its portfolio includes Student Information Systems; a broad range of education services covering quality assurance, peer review, benchmarking and improvement; and student surveys that provide the leading global benchmarks for student experience.

