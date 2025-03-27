Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, a growth of 424.1% from the February 28th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,664,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Stock Up 8.6 %
NVDS traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,088. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $78.27. The company has a market cap of $36.47 million, a PE ratio of 46.82 and a beta of -2.43.
Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile
