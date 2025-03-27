Traders Purchase High Volume of TotalEnergies Call Options (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 5,225 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 155% compared to the average daily volume of 2,048 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 133,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 26.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 28,857 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 30.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 167,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price target (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.6 %

TTE stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.27. 669,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,147. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

