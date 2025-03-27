Traders Buy Large Volume of Core Scientific Call Options (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 84,807 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 31% compared to the typical daily volume of 64,783 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Core Scientific from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Core Scientific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Core Scientific Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ CORZ traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 34,453,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,296,747. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 6.83.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $94.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Core Scientific will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 129,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $1,849,220.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,215,481.76. This represents a 5.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 369,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $6,004,122.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,042,798.32. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,282 shares of company stock worth $10,978,104. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Core Scientific by 2,937.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,436,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,378,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,270,000 after buying an additional 6,819,406 shares in the last quarter. Helix Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $86,498,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Core Scientific by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,212,000 after buying an additional 5,424,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,011,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

