TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TPG were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in TPG during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of TPG by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG alerts:

Insider Transactions at TPG

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $104,937.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,716.31. This trade represents a 9.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $125,550.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 290,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,553,683.64. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87. TPG Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -116.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. TPG’s payout ratio is presently -481.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TPG from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPG

About TPG

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.