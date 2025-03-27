Top Casino Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 24th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, and Richtech Robotics are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of companies that operate casinos and other gambling-related facilities. These stocks often reflect the performance of the gaming and hospitality industry, with revenues influenced by consumer spending, regulatory changes, and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

FLUT traded up $5.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.80. 1,347,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,121.82. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $174.03 and a 1-year high of $299.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DKNG traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.66. 3,363,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,543,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $32.24. 1,791,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,226,474. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $2.23 on Monday, hitting $84.86. 679,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,729. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $110.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Shares of Richtech Robotics stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $2.53. 9,779,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,042,515. Richtech Robotics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 39.74 and a quick ratio of 70.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $283.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of -7.94.

