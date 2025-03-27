Top Automotive Stocks To Follow Now – March 24th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Micron Technology, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Salesforce are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of companies involved in the design, manufacturing, or distribution of vehicles and related components. These stocks can also cover companies providing support services, such as technology and parts suppliers, and are influenced by factors including consumer demand, economic trends, and regulatory changes in the automotive industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $22.20 on Monday, hitting $270.91. 85,141,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,263,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.39 billion, a PE ratio of 132.80, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $3.82 on Monday, hitting $121.52. The company had a trading volume of 100,760,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,276,760. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $96.12. The company had a trading volume of 15,843,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,477,765. The firm has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.23. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $83.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE:TSM traded up $5.43 on Monday, reaching $182.16. 5,838,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,018,655. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.68 and a 200-day moving average of $192.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $125.78 and a 52-week high of $226.40.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded up $4.63 on Monday, reaching $285.25. 2,765,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.51 and a 200-day moving average of $310.36. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

