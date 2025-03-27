Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.85 and last traded at $30.40. 844,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 685,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($9.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.23) by ($3.54). Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.95% and a negative net margin of 1,197.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -1762.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

