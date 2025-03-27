TIAA Trust National Association Sells 119,183 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119,183 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Copart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Copart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $2,883,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,480 shares of company stock valued at $21,667,683 over the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Argus lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.10. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

