TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 131 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,763 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,055 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,258,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,366,113,000 after buying an additional 98,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $500.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $473.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.34. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,512 shares in the company, valued at $13,256,000. The trade was a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total value of $111,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,805,286.70. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,012 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

