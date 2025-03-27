TIAA Trust National Association Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 393.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,790 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

