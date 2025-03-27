TIAA Trust National Association Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,044,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 2,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 19,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.0 %

AMD stock opened at $110.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.73 and a twelve month high of $187.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.56 billion, a PE ratio of 111.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.