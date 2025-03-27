TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,500,000 after buying an additional 531,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,201,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25,304.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 248,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 247,986 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,832.7% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,819,000 after acquiring an additional 137,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 48,612 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $263.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.55. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $289.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.9396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

