Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.20. 19,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,002,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Theriva Biologics Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Theriva Biologics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theriva Biologics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Theriva Biologics stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 139,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 6.13% of Theriva Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

About Theriva Biologics

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is VCN-01, a clinical stage oncolytic human adenovirus that is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of retinalblastoma; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Theriva Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theriva Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.