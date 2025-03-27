Theodore G. Schwartz Sells 58,764 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 58,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $564,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,675.20. This trade represents a 23.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE OPFI opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $861.89 million, a P/E ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.63. OppFi Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $135.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in OppFi by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 429,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 93,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in OppFi by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citizens Jmp downgraded OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of OppFi in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

