Theodore G. Schwartz Sells 58,764 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 58,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $564,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,675.20. This trade represents a 23.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
OppFi Stock Down 7.1 %
NYSE OPFI opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $861.89 million, a P/E ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.63. OppFi Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $135.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in OppFi by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 429,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 93,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in OppFi by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citizens Jmp downgraded OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of OppFi in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
