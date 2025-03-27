The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Trade Desk by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.97.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296 in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.