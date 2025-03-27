The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Short Interest Down 81.7% in March

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the February 28th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Siam Cement Public Price Performance

SCVPF stock remained flat at $4.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. Siam Cement Public has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $7.18.

Get Siam Cement Public alerts:

Siam Cement Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.