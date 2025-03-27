The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,202 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Progressive worth $110,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Progressive by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 11,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total value of $2,681,299.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,736 shares in the company, valued at $115,255,231.44. This represents a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.66, for a total transaction of $435,861.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,663.84. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,255 shares of company stock worth $16,877,471 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $272.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.03 and its 200 day moving average is $255.49. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $201.34 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Progressive from $273.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $264.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.06.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

