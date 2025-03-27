The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.13 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.17). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.17), with a volume of 141,167 shares trading hands.

The Parkmead Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.17. The stock has a market cap of £14.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The Parkmead Group Company Profile

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

