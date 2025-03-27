The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Down 71.9% in March

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the February 28th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

The Mexico Fund Price Performance

Shares of The Mexico Fund stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. The Mexico Fund has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

The Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

In related news, Director La Calle Luis De purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,166.08. This represents a 446.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alberto Osorio bought 15,000 shares of The Mexico Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $202,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,588.35. The trade was a 14.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $4,799,000. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 317,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 176,498 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 246,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 45,845 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 195,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in The Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,986,000.

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

