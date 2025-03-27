The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) to “Strong-Buy”

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe Price Performance

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

PUBGY opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

(Get Free Report)

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.