The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) to “Strong-Buy”

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.
Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.
