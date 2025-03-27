The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) to “Hold”

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CYAGF opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. CyberAgent has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.14.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

Further Reading

