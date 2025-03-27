The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Buckle has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years. Buckle has a payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Buckle Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42. Buckle has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $54.25.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Buckle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $557,148.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,647,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,844,282.40. This trade represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,882. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

