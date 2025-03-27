The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,457 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $85.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $52.64 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

