Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $184.49 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $167.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.90 and a 200-day moving average of $194.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

