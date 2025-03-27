Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.34, Zacks reports.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TENX has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $20.00 price target on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenax Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

