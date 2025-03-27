Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Tele2 AB (publ) Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 13.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

