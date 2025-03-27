Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Update

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 514,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tecogen Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:TGEN opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Tecogen has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 42.06% and a negative net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.

