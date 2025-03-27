Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.30% of NETGEAR as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NETGEAR news, CFO Murray Bryan sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $92,044.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,325.44. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Prober sold 10,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $291,148.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,763 shares in the company, valued at $13,526,806.32. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $24.62 on Thursday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $710.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55 and a beta of 0.72.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTGR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

