Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 15,606 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 120.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of Visteon worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visteon in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

VC stock opened at $84.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.72. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $119.16.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.17 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

