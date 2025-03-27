Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,176 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Medpace were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Medpace by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 10.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.30.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $317.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.41. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $302.01 and a one year high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

