Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 374.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of TriNet Group worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $456,581,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,321,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,169,000 after acquiring an additional 184,186 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,966,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,875,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 550,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,373,000 after purchasing an additional 162,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $41,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,695.76. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $697,212.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,849.33. This trade represents a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,748 shares of company stock worth $833,436. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $79.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $134.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average of $89.04.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 200.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNET. TD Cowen lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

