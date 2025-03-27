Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.31 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,370,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,752,000 after buying an additional 532,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $79,578,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $125.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $100.59 and a one year high of $141.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,755.81. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,708.18. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

