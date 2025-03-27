Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of FormFactor worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in FormFactor by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,757,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,312,000 after purchasing an additional 406,768 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,222,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,225,000 after buying an additional 142,776 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 257,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 123,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 113,296 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

FormFactor stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.61. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $63.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $177,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,221,277.64. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

