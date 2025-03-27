Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 8,816 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,978,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,803,000 after acquiring an additional 136,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,369,000 after acquiring an additional 135,611 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,070,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after purchasing an additional 113,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,476,000 after purchasing an additional 110,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.49.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern Energy Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $38,132.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,660.72. The trade was a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NWE

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.