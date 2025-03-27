TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.65 and traded as high as C$3.65. TDb Split shares last traded at C$3.57, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

TDb Split Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 764.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.11 million, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 2.14.

About TDb Split

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

