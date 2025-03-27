TD Private Client Wealth LLC Trims Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in AES by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AES in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

AES stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $22.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

