TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $33,000 Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. Cfra Research upgraded Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SIG stock opened at $60.70 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $112.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average of $77.94.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently -168.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $180,415.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,565.76. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

