T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Down 79.3% in March

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

T&D Stock Up 1.0 %

TDHOY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.77. 7,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,911. T&D has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.

T&D Company Profile

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. The company offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability benefit, etc.

