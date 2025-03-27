TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,921,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143,716 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Rollins worth $89,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 54.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 61,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rollins by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,323,000 after purchasing an additional 420,399 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Rollins by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 265,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 153,437 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,866.20. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,338 shares of company stock worth $945,882. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL stock opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

