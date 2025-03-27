Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $645.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Target Hospitality from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

